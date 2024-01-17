Updates on Seth Rollins and Cora Jade

– WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the leg injury he suffered last night on Raw in his main event title defense against Jinder Mahal, Wrestling Observer reports.

– WWE officially confirm that Cora Jade will be out for nearly a year after suffering a torn ACL from this past weekends NXT house show.

It is only after we’ve lost everything that we are free to do anything pic.twitter.com/tpyGgKg1ZW — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) January 17, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

