Updates on Andrade, Ric and Charlotte Flair, and Keith Lee

– Andrade has an agreement with World Wrestling Entertainment to return, and prior to finishing up with AEW he had told numerous AEW talent that he was headed back to WWE and Charlotte Flair “pushed” for WWE to go after Andrade.

While Andrade pushed for AEW to go after Ric Flair according to Fightful Select.

– Keith Lee revealed on his private social media that he is having double surgery. Per Haus of Wrestling, Keith said “Took roughly 19 years…. but I guess it’s my turn. Time to get fixed. Here’s to double surgeries. Certainly one way to start 2024.”

