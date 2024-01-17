Kamille backstage at tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Jan 17, 2024 - by James Walsh

Former NWA Women’s Champion Kamille was backstage at AEW Dynamite, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Kamille was backstage at Wednesday’s show in Charleston, South Carolina.

Kamille is believed to have been visiting friends at the show and those the site spoke to haven’t confirmed whether she’s signed a deal as of yet.

Kamille became a free agent at the start of the year, and WWE has reportedly had interest in her. The company was expected to make an offer to her to join NXT.

