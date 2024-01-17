John Cena looking for WWE closure, Dana Brooke update

– John Cena says he’s trying to figure out when to close the chapter for his WWE in-ring career and hopes to one day be a mentor/coach to younger wrestlers.

“I basically just still want to leave WWE with my head up high and for the audience to be able to appreciate the effort that I’ve given over the years.” (via People)

– The former Dana Brooke signs with TNA…

BREAKING: Ash By Elegance has signed with TNA Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/VBvhuP7xOj — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 18, 2024

