Dustin Rhodes defends Deonna Purrazzo, NXT debut, Update on Lesnar/WWE

– Madi Wrenkowski’s new WWE name is Wren Sinclair. Wren is a former NWA Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Welcome to #WWENXT, Wren Sinclair! What a moment in your debut pic.twitter.com/MRDd5LeLCQ — WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2024

– Dustin Rhodes comes to Deonna Purrazzo defense.

Leave our @aew ladies alone!!! Stop body shaming, you stupid mother fuckers. — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) January 15, 2024

– “Brock Lesnar will be back on WWE television very soon.” (Wrestling Observer)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email