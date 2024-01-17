Dragunov vs Williams to main event NXT Vengeance Day

he main event for the upcoming NXT premium live event Vengeance Day was set last night after Ilja Dragunov returned and offered the match to Trick Williams.

Dragunov and Williams were set to face each other at the NXT New Year’s Evil show earlier this month but Dragunov was not cleared to compete and the match had to be postponed.

The champion returned last night and informed Williams, who was in the locker room with Carmelo Hayes, about the match. Williams was obviously ecstatic about it but Hayes was not, as the two could be in the final of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament on that night if they manage to get past the LWO.

Later in the show, Williams said he had Hayes’ back and couldn’t wait to be the NXT champion and the NXT Tag Team champion at the same time.

