Chelsea Green: “I finally have my green card!”

Jan 17, 2024 - by James Walsh

Good news for Chelsea Green.

The WWE star and former women’s tag team champion announced on social media that she has finally obtained her United States green card after 8 years. In that time she has worked for five wrestling companies, including WWE, TNA (Impact), ROH, Lucha Underground, NWA, and even competed at the All In event that eventually led to AEW.

She writes, “Only my fellow expats understand the stress of the immigration system…
I am so relieved to say after 8 years, 5 pro wrestling companies & 4 visas, I finally have my green card!”

