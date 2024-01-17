1/17/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The show opens with a video package for the AEW World Championship Match between the champion, Samoa Joe, and the challenger, Hook. Both men are then shown arriving to the arena.

Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Taz are on commentary from North Charleston, South Carolina.

Match #1 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) (w/Killswitch and Nick Wayne) vs. Dustin Rhodes

They lock up and back into the ropes, but have a clean break. They lock up again and Rhodes back Cage into the corner. Rhodes gives a clean break again, but Cage comes out and delivers right hands. Cage drops Rhodes in the corner and delivers more right hands against the ropes. Rhodes comes back with a power slam for a one count, and Cage rolls to the outside. Cage trips Rhodes up and drags him to the ring post, but Rhodes pulls his legs back and sends Cage into the post. Rhodes delivers shots on the outside and slams Cage into the announcers’ table. Rhodes throws Cage over the ring steps and follows with a clothesline off the steps. Rhodes gets Cage back into the ring and delivers right hands, and then puts Cage up top. Rhodes climbs as well, but Cage delivers right hands and slams his head into the ring post. Cage takes Rhodes down with a dive from the top as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rhodes goes for a cross-body in the ring, but Cage ducks and Rhodes spills to the floor. Cage gets Rhodes back into the ring and goes for a diving headbutt, but Rhodes rolls out of the way. They exchange shots and Rhodes gains the advantage and slams Cage down. Rhodes goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Rhodes takes Cage down again, and then slingshots him into the top turnbuckle. Rhodes goes for the Un-natural Kick, but Cage gets free and delivers a few shots to Rhodes. Rhodes comes back with Code Red for a two count. Cage shoves Rhodes into the middle rope and stands on his back. Cage goes for the drop-down uppercut, but Rhodes dodges and delivers a right hand. Rhodes goes for a dive through the ropes, but Cage counters with a right hand and delivers a neck-breaker over the top rope. Cage connects with a frog splash and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out.

Cage brings the title belt in the ring, but the referee takes it away. Rhodes gets Cage in a roll-up, but Wayne gets into the ring and reverses for Cage. Cage only gets a two count, and then he smacks Rhodes’ head a few times. Cage pie-faces Rhodes a few times, but Rhodes comes back with right hands. Rhodes goes for a bulldog, but Cage counters with a back elbow. Cage goes up top, but Rhodes kicks him down and delivers the Un-natural Kick. Rhodes puts Cage up top and delivers another right hand. Rhodes delivers a superplex and follows with Cross Rhodes for a two count. Wayne goes after Rhodes, but Rhodes goes after him. Killswitch grabs Rhodes, but Rhodes delivers a low-blow and drops Wayne with a Canadian Destroyer. Rhodes gets back into the ring, but Cage sends him into the turnbuckle. Cage delivers a Spear and follows with the Killswtich, but only gets a two count. Rhodes tries to fight back, but Cage drops him with another Killswitch for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Christian Cage

Renee Paquette interviews Swerve Strickland. Strickland says he has his eyes everywhere and would be foolish to not pay attention to the main event tonight. Strickland says it doesn’t matter who wins, because he is still going after the title. Strickland says he didn’t win the Continental Classic, but he is the guy everyone is talking about coming out of it. Renee says Adam Page is also going after the title, but Strickland says again that he has eyes everywhere. Strickland says Page is an impeccable performer who has beaten a lot of guys recently, but he couldn’t beat him. Strickland says he has beaten Page twice and has no reason to do it again.

Footage of the Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championship from last Saturday’s Battle of the Belts IX, in which Big Bill and Ricky Starks retained over Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara, airs. Then, Renee interviews Jericho.

Jericho says the titles were ripped out of their hands by the Don Callis Family, and asks what he gets to use as a weapon on Konosuke Takeshita to get his revenge. Jericho says he is going to seek and destroy Takeshita. Matt Sydal walks up and says this isn’t the Jericho he knows. Sydal tells Jericho to get back to the wrestler he knows he is, he needs to get into the ring with someone who has beaten him before, like him. Jericho says if Sydal wants a match, he can have it this Friday on Rampage.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Komander and Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes and Rey Fenix) Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta (w/Chuck Taylor)

Cassidy and Penta start the match, and Penta shoves his hand into Cassidy’s face a few times. Cassidy tries to put his hands in his pockets, but Penta stops him and delivers a few round kicks. They exchange arm-drags, and then Penta delivers a thrust kick that sends Cassidy to the outside. Beretta comes in with a shot to Penta, and then Komander takes Beretta down and dives onto Cassidy on the outside. Beretta catches Komander coming back in and throws him across the ring with a half-and-half suplex. Beretta gets Cassidy back into the ring and Cassidy goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Beretta puts Komander up top and clubs him in the back. Cassidy goes for a shot, but Komander dodges and Cassidy slides to the floor. Komander delivers a few shots to Beretta and drops Cassidy with an up kick. Penta tags in and drops Cassidy with a pair of Slingblades. Penta delivers a thrust kick to Beretta and Komander takes Beretta down with a dive. Penta drops Cassidy with Made in Japan, but only gets a two count. Penta and Komander go for the Fear Factor, but Cassidy comes in and delivers a DDT to Penta. Beretta tags back in and delivers a few shots to Komander’s face. Beretta beats Komander down with elbow strikes, but Komander comes back and gets a roll-up for a two count. Komander gets another two count, but Beretta comes back with a chop. Penta delivers an enzuigiri to Beretta and follows with a Canadian Destroyer.

Komander runs the ropes and connects with a splash, but Cassidy breaks up the cover. Penta and Cassidy go to the floor, and then Komander connects with a back-heel kick to Beretta. Beretta comes back with a knee strike to Komander, but Penta comes in with a thrust kick to Beretta. Cassidy comes in and drops Penta with Beach Break. Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch to Komander, and then Beretta delivers the Crunchy for the pin fall.

Winners: Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta

-After the match, Cassidy, Beretta, and Taylor go for a hug, but Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett interrupt and come to the ring. Strong says he has something to say to Cassidy, and tells him to take off his sunglasses and look him in the eyes. All six men get in each other’s faces, and Strong says they could end them right now if they wanted to. Strong says Cassidy has been a fighting champion and has fought anyone at any time. Strong says Cassidy chose to wrestle in a tag team match tonight instead, and then asks him why. Strong asks if Cassidy is running out of steam to defend it, and then says the title belongs to him. Cassidy says he will fight Strong right now, but Strong says no and Cassidy will have to wait until March 3rd at Revolution. Strong says he wants Cassidy to wake up every day for the next six weeks knowing that he is only keeping the title warm for him.

Renee interviews Adam Page. Page says when he looked back, he always wanted to win the AEW World Championship. Page says not only will he win it in 2024, but he will put his name on it and keep it there as long as he can. Page says he doesn’t think about Strickland at all, but it doesn’t matter if he can’t beat Strickland because he is not the World Champion. Page says he will be watching the main event tonight.

Mark Briscoe comes to the stage, while the Briscoe Family is at ringside. Briscoe says he is here tonight representing the Briscoes. It was one year ago today that Jay passed away, and then Briscoe says his nieces were also in the car that day. Briscoe says his oldest niece was told she would never walk again, but then he brings out all of Jay’s kids, with his niece walking out with them. The tribute video for Jay follows.

