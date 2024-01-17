1/12/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the January 12th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Programming Insider, the program drew 2.384 million average viewers, a decrease from the January 5th episode that drew 2.465 million viewers. It scored a rating of 0.64 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which is down from the previous Friday’s 0.67 demo rating, but still #1 overall for the evening.

SmackDown featured The Bloodline hijacking the show, as well as multiple matches with top stars like AJ Styles, LA Knight, Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa, and more in action. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

