WWE NXT Results 1/16/24

The road to WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 continues tonight.

WWE NXT returns on the USA Network tonight at 8/7c with a show featuring the 20-Woman Battle Royal “With A Twist” to determine the next NXT Women’s Championship contender, as well as NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria teaming with Tatum Paxley to take on Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez in women’s tag-team action.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey, comments from NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, as well as two Dusty Classic Quarterfinal bouts with Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe and Chase U vs. LWO.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, January 16, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (1/16/2024)

The John Cena-led “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs as always and then we shoot directly inside the CWC where Vic Joseph and Booker T welcome us to the show.

Dusty Classic Quarterfinals

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade

We hear the awesome entrance theme of Trick Williams and the fans break out into a loud “Whoop that Trick!” theme. The music keeps transitioning to the theme for Carmelo Hayes and back and forth it goes as they settle in the ring for our opener.

Out next come their opponents, the team of Malik Blade and Edris Enofe. They head to the ring for quarterfinal action in the ongoing Dusty Rhodes Tag-Team Classic Tournament. Enofe and Blade come out with black and yellow polka dots on to honor Dusty Rhodes.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Hayes and Blade kick things off for their respective teams. Hayes establishes the early offensive lead and tags in Trick, who takes over and hits some big high spots. We head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Enofe and Blade enjoying a comfortable, prolonged run in the offensive lead. Things continue this way until finally Trick Williams comes in and fires up on offense, taking out both Enofe and Blade. He tags out and Hayes gets beat down.

Enofe and Blade hit a huge top-rope spot for a super close near fall, which Williams breaks up just in time. Hayes fights back and tags out. Trick comes in with a ton of energy. He hits a flash knee and goes for the cover, picking up the 1-2-3 and getting his team the win to advance to the next round.

Winners and ADVANCING in the Dusty Classic: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

