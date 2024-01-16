Women’s battle royal headlines NXT on USA tonight

Tonight’s NXT broadcast on USA Network will feature a 20-woman battle royal to determine who will be the number one contender for the NXT Women’s title at the Vengeance Day premium live event next month.

The battle royal will end differently though this time around as once they are down to the final four, the battle royal will transform into a fatal four-way match with a pinfall or submission required to win.

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic also continues tonight with Malik Blade and Idris Enofe taking on Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams and Chase U battle the LWO. And NXT Women’s champion Lyra Valkyria teams up with Tatum Paxley to take on Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez.

