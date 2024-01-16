Update on CJ Perry’s battle with a MRSA infection

CJ Perry says she is moving in the right direction in her battle with a MRSA infection.

Perry first went to the hospital in December, and she had to get surgery as an infection in her hand spread up her arm. Though she was sent home after the surgery, Perry has continued to battle the infection. She went back to the hospital on January 10 due to complications with her recovery.

In a tweet on January 14, CJ Perry provided the latest update on her fight. She explained that her previous antibiotics stopped working, and she received more treatment from the surgeon. Perry detailed how an IV led to a positive update. She said the surgeon dug more and saw some blood, which was said to be an encouraging sign. Perry detailed the next steps of her recovery, which will include cleaning the wound and visiting the surgeon, as well as taking antibiotics.

