Spoilers: 1/14/24 TNA TV taping results

On Sunday night, TNA followed up Hard to Kill with the Snake Eyes taping in Las Vegas. The matches and segments will air over the next few weeks and here are the full spoilers via Fightful.com’s Joel Pearl…

– Jake Something def. KUSHIDA, El Hijo Del Vikingo, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, Speedball Mike Bailey. Something pins Laredo Kid

– Nic Nemeth promo (Click here for transcript)

– Xia Brookside def Tasha Steelz

– Grizzled Young Veterans def Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian

– Post match: Kazarian turns on Eric Young after Kazarian accidentally punched EY during the match leading to the loss.

– Jai Vidal Promo

– PCO def. Jai Vidal

– Chris Bey (w/ Ace Austin) def Kevin Knight

– POST MATCH: Grizz Young Veterans lay out ABC

– Dirty Dango & Oleg Prudius def. Dante King & Damian Drake. Prudius destroyed both guys while Dango was on his phone and only tagged in for the finish

– TNA KNOCKOUTS WORLD TITLE: Jordynne Grace (c) def Trinity

– POST MATCH: Gisele Shaw and the Shawntourage take out Jordynne Grace & Trinity

– Nic Nemeth def. Zachary Wentz (w/ Trey Miguel)

– Post Match: Maclin beats down Nemeth, Nemeth hits a ZigZag on Maclin

– MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich) def. Jody Threat & Dani Luna

– POST MATCH: MK Ultra attack Luna & Threat again

– Josh Alexander def. Will Ospreay

– POST MATCH: Scott D’Amore cuts a heartfelt promo thanking both men

– Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) def. The System (Moose, Brian Myers & Edward Edwards w/ Alisha Edwards). Shelley pins Myers

– POST MATCH: MCMG cut a thank you promo and the babyface locker room come out to celebrate

