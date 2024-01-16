R-Truth and Jeff Jarrett notes

– Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett, AEW’s Director of Business Development, was asked whether he had ever met Kosha Irby before. He noted that they had met in passing before he shared his belief that AEW needed a COO due to the growth of the company. Jarrett also expressed his excitement

“You think about the growth of AEW, going from two hours of Dynamite and Rampage in the early days, and then just kind of the growth, I’m elated. COO I think is a position that has been needed for quite some time. I don’t think that is sharing anything outside of the box. But I think it’s part of, I don’t want to say growing pains, but it’s the growth of a company. So I’m very, very excited for Kosha to be on board. I just think, when you really drill down and the press release this week that WBD put out and you take a step back and look at the big, big picture, which we always get caught up, and we all do. It’s kind of the nature of the beast. In so many ways, it is why wrestling, to me, is so successful in the digital era. It’s because of the constant exchange of information. Yes, some people will say Twitter is toxic, and I’d rather stay in Instagram or TikTok, and then you have YouTube and all these different kind of things. But at the end of the day, the wrestling industry, no matter what social media platform, is an instantaneous exchange of information, good and bad, but I think that’s kind of what makes the world go round. So I am super excited to see Kosha on board, and the continued growth”.

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, R-Truth commented on coming back to WWE from an injury and being part of a storyline with The Judgment Day…

“I was happy. I was ready to get out of the house and go back to the sport that I love. When they said I was working with Judgment Day, I was like, ‘Let’s do it. What are we doing?’ They could have said I was working with anybody and I was ready. I will say this, Judgment Day, they all want me.”

“I will say Damian Priest, he was like, ‘Bro, we should keep you around. This thing is working.’ He actually went to, I think it was Hunter [Triple H] and the writers. Damian Priest fought for it.”

