Powerhouse Hobbs on Tony Khan’s tweets: “It’s his company”

Powerhouse Hobbs has shared his thoughts on Tony Khan’s posting habits on Twitter. Khan has earned criticism from a number of fans for his tweets, including when he stirred up controversy last week by comparing Jinder Mahal’s World Heavyweight Championship match in WWE with HOOK’s AEW World Championship match.

Hobbs was asked about Khan’s tweets during an interview with Adrian Hernandez of Sporting Tribune, and he said it’s because of Khan’s passion for his company.

“It’s his company,” Hobbs said (per Fightful). “He believes in us, and if you believe in something, speak your mind. If you’re 100% sure on it, speak your mind. If you’re 99% sure on it, don’t speak on it. He’s 100% sure and he’s speaking his mind. He believes in his company and he believes in us.”

