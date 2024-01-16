Main event announced for TNA Impact, note on the sign policy at AEW Collision tapings

– TNA announced Will Ospreay vs Josh Alexander 2 will Main Event TNA iMPACT THURSDAY at 8/7c

– Instructions handed out to Chartway Arena workers where Collision and Battle of the Belts IX were held this past weekend included an

interesting policy on signs. Published by Brian Last, who does the podcast with Jim Cornette, the sign policy noted that there should be no signs which include Kylie Rae, Chris Jericho in a negative light or Chris Jericho and Kylie Rae. It also asked for the confiscation of blank signs to avoid people creating their own while in the arena and bypassing security. Kylie Rae wrestled for AEW for a short time before she unexpectedly asked for her release, which was granted.

There are rumors that Rae was invited to a room where she thought everyone would be there but only Jericho was there and she was made to sign an NDA to get her release. Jericho’s sexual misconduct allegations resurfaced recently but AEW President Tony Khan has so far danced around all questions asked about them. Jericho, meantime, keeps getting booed at AEW shows since the news came out again.

