Kota Ibushi requires ankle surgery

Pro Wrestling NOAH hosted its New Year 2024 event earlier this month featuring a singles match between Naomichi Marufuji and Kota Ibushi as the main event.

The match lasted for more than 30 minutes, with Ibushi emerging victorious in the end. Kota seemed to have injured his ankle upon landing while doing a moonsault.

It was revealed that Ibushi had sustained injuries to both of his ankles early on in the match. As a result, he had to be immediately transported to a hospital in Tokyo.

On Twitter, Kota announced he would be getting surgery for a broken ankle on Wednesday:

“Long time no see. It feels unusually long.

Things won’t go on as before.

I hope tomorrow’s surgery is successful.

As long as you can walk, that’s enough.

I don’t need anything else”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

