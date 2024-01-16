Deonna Purrazzo issues statement
This week, AEW’s official Instagram account restricted comments on a post due to certain people that were body-shaming Deonna Purrazzo.
Deonna ended up issuing a statement via Twitter/X in regards to the matter…..
Oh, I’ve already seen it.
I had a cry then I realized my worth is NOT determined by 1) my body 2) others perception of me.
I am a 5x World Champion. I have worked with nearly every major company in the world. I am one of the greatest wrestlers in the world.
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) January 15, 2024
