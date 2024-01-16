Deonna Purrazzo issues statement

This week, AEW’s official Instagram account restricted comments on a post due to certain people that were body-shaming Deonna Purrazzo.

Deonna ended up issuing a statement via Twitter/X in regards to the matter…..

Oh, I’ve already seen it. I had a cry then I realized my worth is NOT determined by 1) my body 2) others perception of me. I am a 5x World Champion. I have worked with nearly every major company in the world. I am one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. Furthermore, I… https://t.co/XPT5QlROPn pic.twitter.com/rOp8IVOusR — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) January 15, 2024

