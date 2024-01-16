Becky Lynch confronts Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch came face to face with Rhea Ripley on this week’s WWE Raw, which led to a WrestleMania match being teased between the two. Lynch came out on Monday’s show and interrupted Ripley, who was talking about the women’s Royal Rumble match, and said that she needed to prove that Ripley wasn’t better against her even though she said it might be the case.

Lynch said she intended to win the Rumble match and defeat Ripley, which led to Ripley saying she wanted Lynch to win and said she’d see her at WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 27th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

