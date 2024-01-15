WWE RAW Results 1/15/24

The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas.

On tap for tonight’s show is an opening segment with Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the return of WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. The Awesome Truth, as well as DIY vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, January 15, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (1/15/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature hits and then we shoot into an elaborate video package to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.

Cody Rhodes & Drew McIntyre Kick Off This Week’s Show

After the package wraps up, we shoot outside the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas where we see a bunch of snow as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

We see footage of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins arriving to the building, as well as Jinder Mahal, as the two promote their showdown for the title in tonight’s main event. Inside the arena, the theme for Cody Rhodes hits and out he comes to kick off this week’s show.

He asks what we want to hear him talk about. He brings up a song with the city’s name in it and says we can talk about that, or we can talk about him beating Shinsuke Nakamura. Or we can talk about his story and his plans to finish it.

Drew McIntyre’s theme hits and out comes “The Scottish Warrior.” He talks about how Cody and he have a lot in common. He says he’s been back a while now and they haven’t had a chance to talk much.

McIntyre says he’s proud of Cody. He talks about how they both had to leave WWE to get bigger before they came back. He mentions them being in a tag-team in the past and asks Cody if he remembers the name. Cody does. The Dashing Ones.

Cody then talks about how they aren’t exactly the same, because he takes issue with Drew being critical of him smiling and pretending to be happy all the time. Cody says he is happy and that’s why he smiles.

Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa

We head backstage and see Damian Priest approaching R-Truth about selling bootleg Judgment Day merchandise in the parking lot. Truth gives him a wad of cash as his cut and Priest says he can keep selling it. He tells him not to tag in during the tag-team match later tonight.

Back inside the arena, The Judgment Day theme hits and out comes Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh for our first match of the evening. As they settle inside the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, the DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa settle in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one started. Gargano and McDonagh kick things off for their respective teams. Fans chant “Johnny Wrestling!” at the start, as Cole talks on commentary about it being a light arena due to the blizzard but a loud crowd.

Gargano starts off strong, but falls to the floor when Dom pulls the ropes apart as he was running into them. He taunts the crowd but gets blasted by Ciampa, who is joined by Gargano for a big double-team spot on the floor that pops the crowd. We head to a mid-match break on that note.

