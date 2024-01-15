WWE RAW Matches For Next Week

The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2024 winds down next week.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from North Little Rock, Arkansas, the commentary duo of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett announced a number of matches and a big segment for next week’s show.

On tap for next week’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from New Orleans, Louisiana is CM Punk and Cody Rhodes going face-to-face, as well as Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla, Chad Gable vs. Ivar and Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

