Wrestling legend Kazuchika Okada wrestled his first TNA match since his excursion to the company in 2010 and 2011 on Sunday. Following the show, Okada addressed the live crowd at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, NV:

Okada post show promo#SnakeEyes pic.twitter.com/nn7h2Zv0xO — Joel Pearl | Fightful Overbooked (@JoelPearl) January 15, 2024

