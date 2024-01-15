Update on Cora Jade suffering an injury at a NXT live event

Cora Jade suffered an injury at the NXT non-televised live event this weekend and had to be carried to the back by officials.

Jade was wrestling NXT Women’s champion Lyra Valkyria in the main event of Friday’s house show in Dade City when she landed badly on her leg, injuring her knee in the process. The match was stopped by the referee as she was unable to continue.

She posted a GIF on her X account which said, “I laugh to keep from crying.”

Jade recently returned to action last month after being out for the previous four months.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Jade suffered a torn ACL.

