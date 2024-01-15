Tony Schiavone says Samoa Joe “leads by example,” Afa the Wild Samoan update

– WWE Hall of Famer Afa the Wild Samoan, is coming home from the hospital today.

He had been battling pneumonia and two mild heart attacks, but in his own words: “I kicked out at 1!”

– Tony Schiavone gives his thoughts on AEW’s new world champion, Samoa Joe.

Schiavone spoke about the King of Television taking his throne during a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast. He says that Joe is a “pro’s pro,” and will be a great leader as champion as he always has been everywhere else he’s wrestled.

It was a great match. I’m thrilled that Samoa Joe is our champion because backstage-wise, he’s a pro’s pro. There’s nobody backstage that is better and a leader backstage for the boys than Samoa Joe. He leads by example. I think it’s a great move to have him as our world champion. I’m all about Samoa Joe.

