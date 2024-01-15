TNA pulls largest attendance and gate in a decade with Hard To Kill

PWInsider.com is reporting that the Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past weekend was TNA’s largest live attendance and largest live gate for the company in around 10 years.

WrestleTix published the number of 1,630 as tickets distributed according to the Ticketmaster map for the Hard To Kill PPV and an additional 1,199 for the Snake Eyes television tapings yesterday. The two shows were not sold out but the pay-per-view came close of doing that.

TNA, as Impact, have been running very small locations over the past few years and attendance was just in the hundreds most of the times.

The company is now pushing for a relaunch under the name that made them popular in hoping of claiming a piece of the wrestling market pie.

