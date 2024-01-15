Ticket sales for Backlash France and Bash In Berlin slow down amid high prices
Only very expensive platinum seats remain for the upcoming Smackdown and Backlash France, and Smackdown and Bash In Berlin premium live events.
A few days out from the general on-sale, Ticketmaster France lists the €982, €1,312, €1,928, €2,258, and €2,753 tickets as the only ones left available for purchase. Just for comparison, the ringside seats are selling for the equivalent of $3,000. No individual tickets were made available for these two shows in France.
The Bash In Berlin tickets for August are going for even more money, with the highest-priced ticket currently at €3,800. The cheapest available ticket is €797 and floor tickets remain largely unsold as they are all over €1,000. Most tickets in the first raised tier are also priced over €1,000. Just like the French shows, no individual tickets are available.
This is the same pricing strategy that WWE adopted for Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales a couple of years ago and eventually they had to slash down the prices by a lot to make it more affordable as the show got closer to the date.