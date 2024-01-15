Rollins vs Mahal for WWE World Heavyweight title headlines Raw
The WWE World Heavyweight title will be up for grabs tonight live on Monday Night Raw as champion Seth Rollins will defend against an unlikely challenger: Jinder Mahal.
Mahal became the talk of the week last week after AEW President Tony Khan threw a fit on X suggesting double standards after fans voiced frustration that Hook was getting a title shot against Samoa Joe while “no one” complained that Mahal, who has not won a match in over a year, is getting a title shot.
Other matches set for tonight’s show include The Miz and R-Truth vs Finn Balor and Damien Priest, and Dom Mysterio and JD McDonagh vs Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.
Plus, the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther will return on the show after a few weeks out to enjoy fatherhood.
This is the last week that Raw will face Monday Night Football as competition until September 2024.