President Donald Trump gives shout out to Kane on the campaign trail

On the campaign trail in Indianola, Iowa, President Donald Trump gave a shout out to Glenn “Kane” Jacobs, who was in attendance and also delivered some remarks, officially endorsing Trump for the next general election.

“And another man who’s a friend of mine, he’s another one who I am not going to mess around with,” Trump said. “He’s the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Glenn Jacobs, goes by the name of Kane!”

Trump then looked around to see where Jacobs was sitting and said, “Look at the size of this guy, man oh man! He’s all man!”

Trump, who just like Kane is a WWE Hall of Famer, described him as one of the greatest characters in WWE and also name-dropped The Undertaker.

President Trump then hilariously asked how much Jacobs weighs when he wrestled.

“That’s not bad, I’m not that far away, 300! You just ruined my day,” Trump said.

