Notes on Trinity Fatu, Roman Reigns, Jack Perry, and Orange Cassidy on Jon Moxley

– The Wrestling Observer reports Roman Reigns is not scheduled to appear at WWE Backlash in France.

– Trinity Fatu still has a couple of TNA dates left and did not finish up with the company last night. The tapings will be on January 19th and 20th from Orlando and the episodes will air after the Rumble, reports PWInsider.

– According a report by the Wrestling Observer, nobody at NJPW “Battle in the Valley” who worked for the venue was informed that Jack Perry would be jumping the guardrail post match and attacking Shota Umino. Security almost swarmed the ring, before being told that it wasn’t actually a fan but an angle being run.

– Orange Cassidy (via Adrian Hernandez): “I am, like Jon Moxley, a person that leads by example and I saw the example that he was setting and I was like ‘You know what? I want to do that too.’, I tried to, but, I failed, because no one can be Jon Moxley. I am forever in his debt to Mox for changing me and bringing out this version of me that is clearly better, because I’m still the AEW International Champion.”

