Match announced for Dynamite, date for BloodSport X, Darby Allin note, more

– Christian will defend the TNT Championship against Dustin Rhodes this Wednesday on AEW “Dynamite”.

– Josh Barnett’s “BloodSport X” has been announced for April 4, 2024, as a part of The Collective weekend.

– Fightful is reporting that Bullet Club member Drilla Moloney’s contract will expire at the end of Januray.

This after reports came out that fellow Bullet Club members Gabe Kidd, Alex Coughlin and Clark Conners contracts are also up.

– In the recent episode of AEW Dynamite: Homecoming at Daily’s Place, the duo of Darby Allin and Sting achieved a significant win against Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs, representing the Don Callis Family. The match was marked by high-impact moments and perilous maneuvers, including Sting executing a Scorpion Death Drop from a considerable height, landing through a table onto the solid ground.

A particularly alarming moment occurred when Darby Allin was caught in a high-flying throw by Hobbs and Takeshita. This move resulted in Allin being hurled across the ring, leading to a harsh impact where his head and neck snapped against the ropes. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline shared on the F4WOnline board that this incident had notably affected Allin, stating, “Actually, I was told the neck bump into the ropes really messed Darby up in that match.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

