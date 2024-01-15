Gabe Kidd

Real Name: Gabriel Kidd

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 200 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 24, 1997

Hometown: Nottingham, England

Pro Debut: November 12, 2011

Trained By: NJPW Dojo, Marty Jones, Stixx

Finishing Move: Piledriver

Biography

– Kidd made his debut on the UK independent scene aged 14. He wrestled under a mask as ‘Kid Danger’, partially to conceal his young age

– On October 20, 2013, Kid Danger & Moustachio won a 6-team Turmoil Match to win the HOP Tag Team Titles

– By 2014, Kidd was wrestling under his real name

– On June 22, 2014, Kidd & Matt Hopkins defeated Stevie Mitchell & Jurgen Heimlich to win the HOP Tag Team Titles

– On April 29, 2017, Kidd defeateed Cody Rhodes & Joe Hendry to win the WCPW Internet Title

– On May 7, Kidd defeated Alex Gracie to retain the WCPW Internet Title

– On May 14, Kidd defeated Zack Sabre Jr to retain the WCPW Internet Title

– On May 27, Kidd defeated Kenny Williams to retain the WCPW Internet Title

– On June 2, Kidd defeated Zack Gibson to retain the WCPW Internet Title

– On June 16, Kidd defeated Sha Samuels to retain the WCPW Internet Title

– On June 30, Kidd defeated Marshall X in a No-DQ Match to win the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Title

– On July 2, Kidd defeated Joe Coffey to retain the WCPW Internet Title

– On July 16, Kidd defeated Marshall X to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Title

– On July 21, Kidd defeated Travis Banks to retain the WCPW Internet Title

– On August 22, Kidd defeated Lucky Kid to retain the WCPW Internet Title

– On August 26, Kidd defeated Chris Ridgeway & The Elliott Jordan Experience to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Title

– On October 29, Kidd defeated El Ligero to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Title

– On November 5, Kidd defeated Nathan Cruz to win the vacant UWR Empire Title

– On December 3, Kidd defeated Joseph Conners & Sean Kustom to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Title

– On February 2, 2018, Kidd defeated El Phantasmo to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Title

– On March 4, Kidd defeated White Tiger to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Title

– On April 22, Kidd defeated Sean Devine to retain the Kamikaze Pro Relentless Title

– Kidd was part of the short-lived World Of Sport revival in the UK

– On September 23, 2018, Trial By Violence (Kidd & Saxon Huxley) won an 8-team Gauntlet Match to win the vacant Empire Tag Team Titles

– On June 29, 2019, Kidd teamed with Shaun Jackson & Kenneth Halfpenny to defeat Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks & Brendan White in the opening match of a RevPro event. In attendance at the event was Katsuyori Shibata, who was so impressed with Kidd’s performance, that he recommended NJPW sign him immediately. They did, and Kidd would join the Young Lions program in early 2020

– Kidd wrestled his first New Japan match on January 25, 2020, teaming with Tiger Mask in a loss to Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo

– At Manabu Nakanishi’s Retirement Show, Kidd & Tiger Mask defeated Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

– At NJPW’s 49th Anniversary Show, Kidd, Tomoaki Honma, Hirooki Goto & Master Wato defeated Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi & DOUKI)

– At Royal Quest II, Kidd defeated Dan Moloney

– On the pre-show of the NJPW/Stardom X-Over event, The LA Dojo (Kidd, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight & Clark Connors) defeated Oskar Leube, Yuto Nakashima, Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita

– At Capital Collision 2023, Kidd, Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, Volador Jr & KUSHIDA defeated Clark Connors, Lio Rush, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero & The DKC

– At Dominion 2023, Kidd turned heel, joining The Bullet Club alongside Alex Coughlin. The duo would be known as ‘Bullet Club War Dogs’

– At NJPW STRONG Independence Day 2023, Bullet Club War Dogs defeated Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) to win the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Titles

– At Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2023, Kidd defeated Tom Lawlor

– At Lonestar Shootout 2023, The Bullet Club (Kidd, Alex Coughlin, Claek Connors & Chase Owens) defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA

– At Battle In The Valley 2024, Kidd fought Eddie Kingston to a double-countout. As a result, Kingston retained the AEW Continental Title, the ROH World Title and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Title

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

