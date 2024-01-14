Xia Brookside signed with TNA Wrestling

Xia Brookside has signed a 3-year deal with TNA iMPACT, reports Fightful.

Brookside and TNA have been in contact as far back as November 2022, and her deal with the company was done prior to the Hard To Kill PLE tonight.

.@XiaBrookside makes her TNA debut as we kick off #HardToKill with The Knockouts Ultimate X Match! pic.twitter.com/KO7xE4Kbae — TNA Wrestling (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 14, 2024

I am so so happy to be a TNA Knockout!! 2024 is my year!! 🎉 https://t.co/cJupal9M6L — Xia Brookside ☆ ザイヤ・ブルックサイド (@XiaBrookside) January 14, 2024

