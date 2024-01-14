Xia Brookside signed with TNA Wrestling

Jan 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Xia Brookside has signed a 3-year deal with TNA iMPACT, reports Fightful.

Brookside and TNA have been in contact as far back as November 2022, and her deal with the company was done prior to the Hard To Kill PLE tonight.

