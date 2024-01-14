WWE Supershow / Rio Rancho, N.M. / Sun Jan 14, 2024

The Complete Results from the Events Center:

Jey Uso defeats Damian Priest

MVP offers $10,000 to anyone who can take OMOS off of his feet. The challenge is answered by Akira Tozawa, who fails in his attempt. OMOS defeats Akira Tozawa

AJ Styles defeats Solo Sikoa

Dominick Mysterio and JD McDonagh defeat Brutus and Julius Creed

Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

Ricochet defeats Bronson Reed

Shotzi defeats WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky via DQ due to interference

Shotzi / Becky Lynch / Bianca Belair defeat Iyo Sky / Asuka / Kairi Sane

Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Drew McIntyre

