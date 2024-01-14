WWE Supershow / Rio Rancho, N.M. / Sun Jan 14, 2024
The Complete Results from the Events Center:
Jey Uso defeats Damian Priest
MVP offers $10,000 to anyone who can take OMOS off of his feet. The challenge is answered by Akira Tozawa, who fails in his attempt. OMOS defeats Akira Tozawa
AJ Styles defeats Solo Sikoa
Dominick Mysterio and JD McDonagh defeat Brutus and Julius Creed
Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
Ricochet defeats Bronson Reed
Shotzi defeats WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky via DQ due to interference
Shotzi / Becky Lynch / Bianca Belair defeat Iyo Sky / Asuka / Kairi Sane
Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Drew McIntyre
