WWE Supershow / Las Cruces, NM / Sat Jan 13, 2024

The Complete Results from Pan American Center:

Jey Uso defeats Damian Priest

Ricochet defeats Bronson Reed

Shotzi defeats WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky via DQ due to interference

Becky Lynch / Bianca Belair / Shotzi defeat Iyo Sky / Asuka / Kairi Sane

AJ Styles defeats Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

OMOS (with MVP) defeats Akira Tozawa

Dominick Mysterio and JD McDonagh defeat Julius and Brutus Creed

Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins defeats Drew McIntyre

Thanks to @mayaLa03 in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

