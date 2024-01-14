WWE News and Notes

– Sheamus (via Virgin Media Sport Stories) revealed that John Cena had a lot to do with why he won the WWE title for the first time at TLC 2009. He was originally supposed to lose to him.

– Mandy Rose hanging with Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan yesterday.

– Deville has been out of action since July due to an ACL injury that required surgery. According to a recent report from PWInsider, Deville has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week and she continues to work towards her return.

– Happy birthday to Kacy Esther Catanzaro. Known by many as Katana Chance. She is one-half of the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

