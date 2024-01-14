WWE News and Notes

Jan 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Sheamus (via Virgin Media Sport Stories) revealed that John Cena had a lot to do with why he won the WWE title for the first time at TLC 2009. He was originally supposed to lose to him.

Mandy Rose hanging with Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan yesterday.

– Deville has been out of action since July due to an ACL injury that required surgery. According to a recent report from PWInsider, Deville has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week and she continues to work towards her return.

– Happy birthday to Kacy Esther Catanzaro. Known by many as Katana Chance. She is one-half of the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

