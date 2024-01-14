Trinity waves goodbye, Mercedes Mone and Bayley in attendance to support her

Mercedes Mone and Bayley were both at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view to support their friend Trinity in her match against Jordynne Grace. The two sat alone in the stands, wearing sunglasses and beanie hats trying to avoid attention.

Unfortunately for Trinity, the night belonged to Grace but the result was not a surprise as the former Smackdown Women’s champion is now headed back to WWE. Following her loss, an emotional Trinity waved goodbye to fans in the ring.

Trinity quit WWE along with Banks in May 2022 after a creative disagreement. The two were the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions at the time.

She joined Impact in late April 2023 and won the title three months later at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.

