Skye Blue reflects on being an extra in AEW

“I had Mania bookings that weekend, I took a bunch of Indie bookings, and one of them was a GCW show. I was going to be in Tampa already. God bless him, Joey Janela hits me up, and there is a clip of me and Billie Starkz wrestling and he sends me this clip and goes, ‘Please don’t kill her. Don’t do this again.’ ‘Okay.’ ‘Text Shawn Dean.’ ‘What?’ ‘Just do it.’ ‘Okay.’ Hit Shawn Dean up. ‘You from Chicago?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘Cool, you’re an extra.’ I was like, ‘What?’ Losing my mind. I remember looking at my phone and crying. ‘There is no way this is real.’

He was like, ‘Change your flight and come early.’ It was when we were doing Tuesdays through Thursdays. I was there the whole time. my first match was Britt, my second was Abadon, and I remember shaking the entire time.

(Queen) Aminata was actually an extra, too. We had our first day as extras together. We didn’t know we were going to be extras at the same time. We’re standing in line with our COVID papers. We were both relieved. ‘Oh my God, I know somebody.’ It was a little less scary,”

Skye Blue is now a fixture in the AEW women’s division

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

