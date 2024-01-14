Shad Gaspard Memorial Cup Announced By Elijah Burke

Jan 14, 2024 - by staff

Former WWE Wrestler “Da Pope” Elijah BurkeShad Gaspard Memorial Cup on April 20. The Memorial Cup is in conjunction with the Love Alive Charity and is being done with the permission of Shad’s widow Siliana.

Mark your calendars and be sure to join us on April 20th for the Inaugural Shad Gaspard Memorial Cup where 8 men will compete for the Beast Award.

