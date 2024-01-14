Mustafa Ali to make NJPW debut at Windy City Riot event

Jan 14, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Mustafa Ali will be making his NJPW debut at the upcoming show in Chicago on Friday, April 12.

The former WWE Superstar showed up via a video during last night’s Battle in the Valley event and issued a challenge to Hiromu Takahashi. The match for the NJPW Windy City Riot show was later made official on the company’s social media accounts.

Ali, who is on a “world tour,” recorded his video in his current gimmick as a politician. He is the latest former WWE star to make his debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling following Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler.

The former leader of Retribution left WWE in September of last year.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dark Silueta

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal