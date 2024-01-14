Mustafa Ali to make NJPW debut at Windy City Riot event

Mustafa Ali will be making his NJPW debut at the upcoming show in Chicago on Friday, April 12.

The former WWE Superstar showed up via a video during last night’s Battle in the Valley event and issued a challenge to Hiromu Takahashi. The match for the NJPW Windy City Riot show was later made official on the company’s social media accounts.

Ali, who is on a “world tour,” recorded his video in his current gimmick as a politician. He is the latest former WWE star to make his debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling following Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler.

The former leader of Retribution left WWE in September of last year.

Mustafa Ali is headed to Windy City Riot to face Hiromu Takahashi! Get your tickets to the Wintrust Arena NOW! Ringside almost gone!https://t.co/UuTuvLObwP#njpw #njriot pic.twitter.com/xLt0YVibDC — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 14, 2024

