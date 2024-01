NXT Live / Ft Pierce, Fl / Sat Jan 13, 2024

The Complete Results from Havert L Fenn Center:

Trick Williams defeats Luca Crusifino

Izzy Dame (with Kiana James) defeats Brinley Reece

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Damon Kemp and Myles Borne / Noam Dar and Oro Mensah in a match to determine the number 1 contender for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Josh Briggs defeats Lexis King via Count Out (COR)

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson (with Noam Dar) defeat Kelani Jordan and Fallon Henley (with Tiffany Stratton)

Charlie Dempsey defeats Andrze Hughes-Murray via submisison

Ridge Holland defeats Joe Coffey

Chase U: Andre Chase / Duke Hudson / Riley Osborne defeat OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price / Scrypts

Blair Davenport defeats Stevie Turner

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley defeat Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice

Main Event: NXT North American Title: Oba Femi (c) defeats Brooks Jensen

Thanks to @TheBeastWrestler21 in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email