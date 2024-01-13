Jack Perry tears up his AEW contract

Jan 13, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Jack Perry just showed up in NJPW during Battle in the Valley to attack Shota Umino. CM Punk chants broke out. He ripped up an AEW contract.

