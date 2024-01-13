Jack Perry tears up his AEW contract

Jack Perry just showed up in NJPW during Battle in the Valley to attack Shota Umino. CM Punk chants broke out. He ripped up an AEW contract.

Here’s the whole Jack Perry & Shota Umino encounter at tonight’s NJPW! pic.twitter.com/rztPkLnNZd — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) January 14, 2024

