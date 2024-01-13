Hard To Kill 2024, TNA Wrestling
Join us tonight for up to the minute, detailed results, from TNA’s Hard to Kill.
- Rich Swann VS Steve Maclin
- Eddie Edwards (with Alisha Edwards) and Brian Myers VS Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young
- Digital Media Champion, Tommy Dreamer VS Krazzy Steve (NO DQ Title Match)
- TNA World Tag Champs, ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) VS The Rascalz (Zack Wentz and Trey Miguel) VS Mike Bailey and ? (Trent Seven is having Visa issues) VS The Grizzled Young Vet (Zack Gibson and James Drake)
- Alex Hammerstone VS Josh Alexander
- Knockouts Ultimate X Match, Gisele Shaw VS Xia Brookside VS Jody Threat VS Dana Luna VS Alisha Edwards
- Dirty Dango (with Olig Prudius and Alpha Bravo) VS PCO
- X Division Champion Chris Sabin VS El Hijo Del Vikingo VS Kushida
- Knockouts Champion, Trinity VS Jordynne Grace
- TNA World Champion, Alex Shelley VS Moose