Hard To Kill 2024 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada, TNA Wrestling presents Hard To Kill 2024 on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

PPV: Alex Shelley vs Moose for the TNA World title; Trinity vs Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts title; Chris Sabin vs El Hijo del Vikingo vs Kushida in a three-way match or the TNA X Division title; Chris Bey and Ace Austin vs Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel vs Mike Bailey and Trent Seven vs Zack Gibson and James Drake in a four-way tag team match for the TNA World Tag Team titles; Gisele Shaw vs Xia Brookside vs Jody Threat vs Tasha Steelz vs Alisha Edwards vs Dani Luna in a Knockouts Ultimate X match to determine the #1 contender for the TNA Knockouts title; Dirty Dango vs PCO; Josh Alexander vs Alex Hammerstone.

PRE-SHOW: Rich Swann vs Steve Maclin; Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian; Tommy Dreamer vs Crazzy Steve in a no disqualification match for the TNA Digital Media title.

The pre-show starts at 7PM ET on TNA’s social media properties and the pay-per-view will kick off at 8PM ET and is available via traditional PPV or online TrillerTV or TNA+.

