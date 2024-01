An update on what happened to Cora Jade. During her NXT house show match against Lyra Valkyria, Jade did a fake knee injury spot earlier in the match. A little later at the end of the match, Jade landed awkwardly on her leg and Lyra pinned her. Cora Jade was carried to the back by four people.

On Twitter, Cora Jade tweeted, “I laugh to keep from crying.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email