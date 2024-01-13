AEW Collision Jan 13th

AEW Collision

January 13th, 2024

Live From: Norfolk, Virginia

Commentators: Kevin Kelly, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuiness

Apologies in advance as I have limited WiFi connection and therefore this report maybe quite limited and only quick match results.

“Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland comes to the ring, says it is good to be here in Norfolk, Virginia and we are here for the Cope-Open, who will step up this week. Lee Moriarty comes out and accepts the open challenge.

Singles Match

“Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland Vs Lee Moriarty

Adam Copeland picks up the win via submission.

Winner via Submission: “Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland

After the match he says he is still coming for Christian Cage.

