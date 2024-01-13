AEW Battle of the Belts IX
AEW Battle of the Belts IX
Live From: Norfolk, Virginia
Date: January 14. 2024
Match 1: Street Fight for AEW World Tag Team Championship
Challengers: Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho Vs Champions: Big Bill and “Absolute” Ricky Starks.
End of the match sees Takeshta and Powerhouse Hobbs get involved and Takeshta nails Jericho with a kendo stick allowing Big Bill to powerbomb Chris Jericho, Guevara climbs the jumbo tron and then goes for a move on Starks but Powerhouse Hobbs nails him with a low blow which allows him to get the fall to retain the belts.
Winners via Pinfall and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Big Bill and “Absolute” Ricky Starks.
Commercial break
Match 2: Women’s Division Match for AEW TBS Women’s Championship
Challenger: Anna Jay Vs Champion: Julia Hart.
Julia Hart picks up the win with her Hartless Submission to retain the AEW TBS Women’s Championship.
Winner via Submission and still AEW TBS Women’s Champion: Julia Hart.
Backstage: Karen Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sunjay Dutt and Satnam Singh are backstage their strategy about doing better and earning championships.
Commercial break