AEW Battle of the Belts IX

Live From: Norfolk, Virginia

Date: January 14. 2024

Match 1: Street Fight for AEW World Tag Team Championship

Challengers: Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho Vs Champions: Big Bill and “Absolute” Ricky Starks.

End of the match sees Takeshta and Powerhouse Hobbs get involved and Takeshta nails Jericho with a kendo stick allowing Big Bill to powerbomb Chris Jericho, Guevara climbs the jumbo tron and then goes for a move on Starks but Powerhouse Hobbs nails him with a low blow which allows him to get the fall to retain the belts.

Winners via Pinfall and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Big Bill and “Absolute” Ricky Starks.

Match 2: Women’s Division Match for AEW TBS Women’s Championship

Challenger: Anna Jay Vs Champion: Julia Hart.

Julia Hart picks up the win with her Hartless Submission to retain the AEW TBS Women’s Championship.

Winner via Submission and still AEW TBS Women’s Champion: Julia Hart.

Backstage: Karen Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sunjay Dutt and Satnam Singh are backstage their strategy about doing better and earning championships.

