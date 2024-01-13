A look at the 2023 Collision television ratings

AEW added its third television broadcast in 2023 with Collision airing every Saturday night on TBS. Unfortunately, sports on Saturday nights and going head-to-head monthly with WWE premium live events has hindered its audience and the show never saw the reach it did in the first episode.

Created specifically for CM Punk to headline, Collision saw its 2023 audience averaging 483,250 and an 18-49 demo of 0.15. Since the show is new, there’s no comparisons from a previous year.

The show crossed the 600,000 viewership mark only three times this year, a far lower average than Dynamite.

The most-watched episode of Collision was its premiere which featured the return of CM Punk. That episode did 816,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating in 18-49, a year high for both numbers. The July 29 broadcast came the closest to that number, with 739,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating while the July 22 show had 618,000 viewers and 0.18 as the third most-watched.

The November 17 episode of the show fared the worst, with only 270,000 viewers tuning in and a 0.08 rating in 180-49. That was the lowest of lows for the show so far. The November 25 show did 317,000 viewers and a 0.09 and the bottom three list is rounded up with the September 30 episode which did 327,000 viewers and another 0.08 in 18-49.

