The “Sting: The Eras” EP coming in February
Thursday, February 22, 2024 will see the special release of “STING: THE ERAS” EP. Thematic music that chronicles the storied career of The Icon Sting.
• Surfer Era
• Crow Era
• Showtime (Joker) Era
• Icon (AEW) Era- with a special appearance from the one and only Charlie Benante, drummer of ANTHRAX!
Mark your calendars.
— AEWMusic (@AEWmusic) January 11, 2024