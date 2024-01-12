The “Sting: The Eras” EP coming in February

Thursday, February 22, 2024 will see the special release of “STING: THE ERAS” EP. Thematic music that chronicles the storied career of The Icon Sting.

• Surfer Era

• Crow Era

• Showtime (Joker) Era

• Icon (AEW) Era- with a special appearance from the one and only Charlie Benante, drummer of ANTHRAX!

Mark your calendars. Thursday, February 22, 2024 will see the special release of "STING: THE ERAS" EP. Thematic music that chronicles the storied career of The Icon Sting.

~Surfer Era

~Crow Era

~Showtime (Joker) Era

~Icon (AEW) Era- with a special appearance from the one and… pic.twitter.com/o6ELIFW1tM — AEWMusic (@AEWmusic) January 11, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

