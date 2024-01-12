The Rock vs. Roman Reigns update, Jinder Mahal talks Seth Rollins

– The Wrestling Observer reports the rumors of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns taking place Elimination Chamber are not accurate.

Reigns is not even scheduled for the show. He’s never been advertised and there are no plans for him for that date right now.

– Jinder Mahal (via The Bump):

“This is all a facade. He’s a coward.

It’s the same old song and dance. He sings his own praises. The crowd sings his own praises. That’s all we get. As I mentioned, he brings nothing of value. He instills zero change. He speaks no truth. It’s just the same old song and dance, ‘The World Heavyweight Champion, The Architect, The Revolutionary.’ What has he revolutionized? Tell me. Nothing. He’s done nothing.

I wasn’t lying when I said last week, five minutes before I was interrupted by the Rock, I was way more revolutionary than he’s been in the past five years, and I don’t even think he should call himself that. The Visionary, The Architect, I don’t get it. I don’t see anything. I don’t see anything of substance. I don’t see anything of value. Rollins, to me, he’s not a superstar. He once was years ago, but, not this version.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

