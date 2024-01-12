Scott Garland (Scotty 2 Hotty) on his backstage role with AEW

Scott Garland aka Scotty 2 Hotty revealed on the AEW “Unrestricted” podcast this week that he now works for the company in a backstage coach/producer role.

“I’ve done a lot in Europe over the last couple of years, wrestling wise. I was in Europe in late July and I got a message from Sonjay Dutt asking if I’d be interested in coming in and trying out as a coach and producer. It was exciting. You know, it kind of came out of nowhere.

The only thing at the time, was that I had a five week tour of Europe booked for November. I started at the end of July and then I worked up until almost right before Halloween, and then I left for five weeks. I just returned last week. So, it’s kind of like I started and everything was put on pause for a while, then I came back. So, I’m excited now to really get into the groove, really dive into my job and start working with people.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

